Tow To Go available this St. Patrick’s Day

If you plan to party on this St. Patrick’s Day you need to have a plan in place when it comes to drinking and not driving by picking a designated driver or calling a cab.

Matt Nasworthy, with AAA-Iowa, says Tow To Go is another alternative. “Basically, it’s a safety net for the folks that don’t plan ahead when they’re celebrating with alcohol,” Nasworthy says. “We’ll come out and take them and their vehicle home free of charge. It’s available in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Iowa and Nebraska now. In all five states, we’ll be out there to help folks who just don’t have a safe way home at the end of the night.”

The service first went online in Iowa on Super Bowl weekend and it will be available during major holidays throughout the year. “Tow To Go is available for anyone, whether they’re a AAA member or not,” he says. “All you have to do is call 855-2-Tow-2-Go and we’ll come out and take care of you.”

Between 2011 and 2015, statistics show more than 250 people were killed nationwide on St. Patrick’s Day in crashes that involved alcohol. “We want to try and bring those numbers down,” he says. “We want people to celebrate and have fun on this holiday but to keep in mind they have to have a safe way home for themselves and for their loved ones at the end of the night.”

The service is free if the tow home is within a 10-mile radius and it’s available statewide today through Sunday morning. Since its inception in Florida in 1998, Nasworthy says Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from the roads.