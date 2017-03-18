J.C. Penney closing stores in Decorah, Ft. Dodge, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa

Officials with the Texas-based J.C. Penney Company are announcing the closure of 138 stores, including four in Iowa.

The stores in Decorah, Fort Dodge, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa will be affected by the closure. In a press release, J.C. Penney officials say as a part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long term profitability to align the company’s physical store footprint and Omnichannel network.

Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures,most of which will occur in June. The liquidation process for the stores will begin on April 17th. J.C. Penney officials are in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the company for its workers.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)