Council Bluffs and Oskaloosa students kick off legislature’s day

High school students played key roles as the Iowa House and Senate got underway today.

As members of the Iowa House recited the Pledge of Allegiance, students from the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs recited it in sign language. Here’s a link to the video.

In the Iowa Senate, right after the traditional opening prayer, the Oskaloosa High School String Ensemble played “America, the Beautiful”. The ensemble has been playing throughout the day on the first floor of the capitol, drawing attention to a Mahaska County reception for legislators.