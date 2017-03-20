ISU president Leath leaving to become president of Auburn

Iowa State University president Steven Leath was named the 19th president of Auburn University today.

An Auburn University news release says the university’s board of trustees Monday unanimously selected Leath after a six-month national search. Leath starts July 15 and replaces Jay Gogue, who announced his retirement in September.

“This is a great day for Auburn,” said trustee Raymond Harbert, who chaired the 14-member presidential search committee. “Dr. Leath is a strategic leader who will work alongside the campus community and alumni to elevate Auburn to the next level in instruction, research and outreach.”

“We found an accomplished leader through an inclusive search process with all campus constituencies represented,” said Larry Teeter, professor of forest economics and immediate past chair of the university senate. Teeter served on the presidential search committee along with others representing Auburn students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Leath, who is 59, was a vice president at North Carolina when he was named Iowa State’s president back in 2012. Leath has been under fire for his personal use of I-S-U’s airplanes, including an incident where a hard landing damaged the plane. Leath takes over as Auburn’s president on July 15h.

Board of Regents president Bruce Rastetter released this statement on the news:

“I would like to thank President Leath for his service to Iowa State University, the Board of Regents and the state of Iowa. ISU has made great strides during his tenure, including achieving record enrollment. We wish President Leath and his wife, Janet, the best at Auburn University.”

The news release from the Board of Regents says the group will hold a special meeting soon to discuss the presidential transition at Iowa State.