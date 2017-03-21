Former Webster County Democrat official charged with theft

A former treasurer with the Webster County Democratic Central Committee is accused of stealing more than $10,000s from the organization over 5 years.

Seventy-year-old Diana Petraline of Ankeny, formerly of Fort Dodge, made an initial appearance Monday in Webster County Magistrate Court in Fort Dodge. Petraline is charged with first-degree theft and first-degree fraudulent practices.

In the criminal complaint, Petraline allegedly misappropriated funds belonging to the Webster County Democrats and used the funds for herself and her family from 2010 through June of 2015. Petraline allegedly made false entries in the party’s campaign finance reports from 2010 through November of 2015, leading to the fraud charge.

Iowa Assistant Attorney General Rob Sand will be handling the case in place of Webster County Attorney Jennifer Benson. Benson is a Democrat and is not prosecuting the case due to a conflict of interest. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Petraline was released on her recognizance after her court appearance. Arraignment for Petraline is scheduled in Webster County District Court on April 3rd.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)