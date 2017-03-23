Federal agents investigating pipeline vandalism in Northwest Iowa

The FBI is investigating vandalism at Dakota Access Pipeline sites in northwest Iowa’s Sioux County.

On Friday, March 17th at 2 p.m., Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to two locations south of Hospers to check out reports of vandalism to the pipeline. Sometime in the previous 24 hours someone apparently tried to burn holes in the above-ground valves at the two locations. The deputies were able to secure both locations.

The FBI is conducting an investigation into similar incidents at other Dakota Access pipeline locations in Iowa and South Dakota.

(Reporting by Doug Broek, KSOU, Sioux Center)