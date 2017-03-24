Former UNI president and ISU provost to be named interim ISU president

The Board of Regents will name an interim president for Iowa State University during a special meeting Monday.

Information from the Board of Regents office says they will accept the resignation of Steven Leath, who is leaving the ISU presidency on May 8th to take over the same job at Auburn.

The board will appoint former UNI president Ben Allen as the interim president at the Ames school effective May 9th at a salary of $525,000.

Allen was vice president for academic affairs and provost at ISU in 2006 when he was named president of UNI. Allen retired from UNI in 2013 following a vote of no confidence from the faculty amid controversy over the closing of the Malcolm Price Lab School and the cutting of academic programs.

The Regents will also hire a search firm and establish a search committee as they set up a timetable for finding Leath’s permanent replacement.