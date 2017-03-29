NCAA champ Cory Clark honored at Iowa statehouse

A national wrestling champion from the University of Iowa was honored at the statehouse. The Iowa Senate passed a resolution declaring this as “Cory Clark Recognition Day in Iowa.”

“Thanks everyone for showing up and it’s a pleasure to be honored by all of you,” Clark said during brief remarks on the House floor. “I love this state. I love this governor. Go Hawks!”

Clark grew up in Pleasant Hill and graduated from Southeast Polk High School. He was a four-time state champion and earlier this month Clark won the N-C-Double-A wrestling title at 133 pounds. Clark and his coach, Tom Brands, visited with legislators and then stopped in the governor’s office.