Council Bluffs man to do prison time for illegally taking company funds

A Council Bluffs man will spend four years in prison for giving himself unearned bonuses.

Forty-year-old Bradley Cornelson was found guilty of five counts of wire fraud in November after an investigation into his role as the chief financial officer of M-V Transportation. That investigation found he gave himself nearly $298,000 in unauthorized bonuses and bought Rolex watches, collector baseball cards and other items for himself on the company credit card.

The total loss to the company was around $1.4 million. Cornelson was sentenced to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay back the $1.4 million.