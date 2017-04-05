Ankeny man faces multiple charges of attempting to abduct children

A central Iowa man, arrested last year for trying to abduct a child in western Iowa, is now facing similar charges in two more counties.

Police in Monona County arrested 57-year-old Jeff Lee Altmayer of Ankeny last November. He was charged with enticing a minor, impersonating a public official, and two drug-related offenses. Investigators have linked Altmayer to similar crimes in Jasper and Grundy counties.

Both of those cases occurred last August. In the Jasper County case, Altmayer allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused a child in Colfax.

Iowa Department of Public Safety news release.