West Bend teen dies from injuries after accident

A northwest Iowa teenager died Wednesday following a rollover accident in Humboldt County. The accident occurred around 9 o’clock last night.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Hunter Origer of West Bend was northbound on county road P19, about a half-mile south of Highway 15. His car left the roadway as it entered a curve.

Origer was ejected as the car rolled. A nearby resident found Origer and called 911. He was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he later died of his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona

(Note: this story was corrected: the accident was Wedesday.)