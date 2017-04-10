Investigators look for clues in plane crash that left two dead near Oxford

Investigators are still looking for the cause of an airplane crash Friday that killed two eastern Iowa.

The plane — a single engine, 1965 Piper Cherokee 180 — crashed in a field near Oxford shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. It was on fire when authorities arrived on the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office identified the two people killed in the crash as 70-year-old Terry Koehn of rural Iowa City and 56-year-old James Spicer of Cedar Rapids.

The plane had taken off from the Green Castle Airport in Iowa City. Koehn was a board member on the Green Castle Aero Club and he was a longtime Coralville police officer. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

Koehn’s family issued this statement to KCRG-TV9:

“Terry gave much to his family, community, and church, and especially enjoyed time he spent with his grandson, Liam.” KCRG-TV also reached out to Spicer’s family. They declined to comment.

