New Albin woman injured in April 2 crash dies

A young woman from New Albin has died from injuries suffered in an accident on April 2nd in northeast Iowa’s Allamakee County.

Nineteen-year-old Erin Rud died last week at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Authorities said Rud fell out of a pickup driven by 20-year-old Travis Colsch of New Albin. Colsch was charged with OWI.

The accident, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. on April 2, remains under investigation. Rud was a nursing student at Viterbo University in La Crosse. A moment of silence was held in honor of Rud during an inauguration service on campus Friday.

(Thanks to Darin Svenson, KICD, Decorah)