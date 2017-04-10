Sac City man dies in home fire

A Sac City man was found dead inside his burning home this morning.

According to Sac City Chief of Police John Thomsen, crews from the Fire and Police Department were dispatched to 307 South 13th Street in Sac City. Police arrived first and were told by 76-year-old Barbara Cook that her husband 84-year-old Dale Cook was still inside the home.

Due to heavy smoke officers were unable to enter. Fire crews arrived on the scene and entered the structure finding Dale Cook dead. Cook’s body was transported to Ankeny for autopsy, Barbra Cook was taken to Loring hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious.

(Reporting by Michael Earl KDSN, Dennison)