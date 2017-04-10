Single vehicle accident leaves 5 people dead in Mason City

Five people are confirmed dead after a single vehicle accident this morning in Mason City. At around 2:40 this morning officers noticed a power outage west of downtown and began to search for a cause. Shortly after that an officer discovered the crash in the 400 block of 6th Street SW.

The vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Liberty, was on fire and heavily damaged in the accident. The Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire. None of the five people in the vehicle were responsive and all were dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. The Mason City Police Department believes they have identified the driver of the vehicle but they have yet to identify the passengers. According to a press release, there were two black males, a white male and a white female in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the passengers or details about the accident is being asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

(Reporting by Jesse Stewart, KGLO, Mason City)