Dunkerton man dies in motorcycle accident

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that left a motorcyclist dead Monday morning.

The crash occurred at a rural intersection east of Waterloo. Sheriff’s officials say 57-year-old Neil Whitesell of Dunkerton died at the scene after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a sport utility vehicle. According to deputies, the SUV failed to yield and turned into the path of the Whitesell’s oncoming motorcycle.

Investigators say the SUV driver is 23-year-old Kody Kibe of La Porte City. Officials haven’t said if any charges have been filed in the crash.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)