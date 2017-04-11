Mason City police still looking for information on crash that killed 5 people

Mason City police have released the names of the five people killed in a Monday morning car accident.

According to the Mason City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Zachary Wolf Hartley of Mason City along with passengers 17-year-old Donte William Foster of Mason City; 16-year-old Roderick Lemeual Lewis of Mason City; 14-year-old Sydney Nikole Alcorn of Mason City and 19-year-old Alex Parvon-Charles Wiebke of Mason City died in the crash.

The 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Hartley struck an electrical wire and tree in the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest in the early morning hours on Monday.

The collision investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

(Reporting and photo by Jesse Stewart, KRIB, Mason City)