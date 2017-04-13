Pub owners in West Des Moines get probation in tax fraud case

The owners of a West Des Moines bar will serve probation instead of prison time for tax fraud.

Sixty-six-year-old James Perin and 63-year-old Mardeen Perin of West Des Moines admitted to failing to report cash they earned from the operation of Sully’s Pub on their personal or business income tax returns. The taxes covered a period from 2008 to 2013 and amounted to $108,375.

James Perin pled guilty to making a false tax return and Mardeen pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false return. Both were given three years probation and are required to pay back the taxes with penalties and interest.