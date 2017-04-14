Mississippi carjacking suspect arrested in Iowa City

A fugitive, wanted for a carjacking in Mississippi, was captured this week in eastern Iowa.

Twenty-four-year-old Omar Bankhead had been on the run for 10 days, after allegedly carjacking a Mississippi College student at gunpoint. Security camera footage from the campus parking garage helped police identify Bankhead.

The student’s car was found last Thursday in Moline, Illinois. This Wednesday, officers learned Bankhead was possibly in Iowa City. He was arrested, without incident, after being spotted outside a department store in Iowa City Wednesday afternoon.