Former Sibley-Ocheyedan middle school teacher charged with student sex abuse

An investigation into an alleged sexual abuse case at a northwest Iowa school more than one year ago has led to the arrest of a southeast Iowa man.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against 38-year-old Kyle Ewinger of West Burlington, stem from the investigation into an alleged incident that took place in the fall of 2015.

Sibley-Ocheyedan Superintendent Bill Boer said in 2015 that on a Saturday morning, he discovered Ewinger asleep in his classroom with a Sibley-Ocheyedan student. He said that Ewinger, who at that time was a Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School social studies teacher and football coach, was terminated in October of that year.

Court records indicate that after the student originally said that nothing sexual happened that night, he is now saying something of a sexual nature did happen.

Ewinger is charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

