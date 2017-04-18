Iowa looks to continue midweek mastery

It may be a non-conference game but Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says that does not make it less important. The Hawkeyes visit Bradley on Wednesday and they have won 19 consecutive midweek games dating back to the 2015 season.

Heller says many midweek upsets occur when teams are coming off a big conference series. That’s where the Hawkeyes are after taking winning two of three games at Nebraska.

“If we don’t go out and give a great effort after a big weekend at Nebraska we will go out and get beat”, said Heller. “We have been pretty consistent with that.”

Heller says the midweek games become even more important for teams hoping to earn NCAA at-large bids.

“If you want a chance at an at-large bid you have to take care of business in those midweek games.”

Iowa’s last midweek loss was back on April 14, 2015 at Bradley.