Planting season slowly underway as farmers wait for ground to dry

The first corn seeds got into the ground last week, but weather has kept most farmers out of the fields.

The U.S.D.A.’s week crop report says there were just three days suitable for fieldwork last week thanks to wet weather. Soil temperatures that are warm enough for planting have also been an issue.

But there were some farmers who pulled the planter into the field — and two percent of the new crop is now in the ground. The crop report says this year’s start is five days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average for corn planting.