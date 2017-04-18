Teen second person charged in Des Moines murder

A second person has been charged in a fatal shooting in Des Moines.

The shooting, last Tuesday night, left 36-year-old Antonio Quinn dead and 33-year-old Michael James Junior injured. Twenty-six-year-old Larry Ratliff Junior was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

On Monday, police announced an additional arrest; 18-year-old Molly Elizabeth Peter of Des Moines is facing the same charges as Ratliff.

Court records show police believe the gunfire followed a drug deal that turned into a robbery.