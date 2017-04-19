Division III World Series coming to Cedar Rapids

The NCAA Division III College World Series is moving to Iowa after 19-straight seasons in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that Cedar Rapids will be the new home for the national championship event, starting in 2019 and continuing through 2022. The Iowa Conference will host the baseball tournament at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Stadium. The league has held its post-season tournament there since 2004.

The NCAA also announced that three other future championship events will be in Cedar Rapids: the 2019 Division III women’s volleyball tournament and the 2020 and 2022 Division III wrestling championships, all at the U.S. Cellular Center. The organization also awarded Loras College and the city of Dubuque the Division III men’s volleyball championships in 2020.

story by Elwin Huffman