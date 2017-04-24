Production being phased out at Polaris plant in Milford

Polaris Industries announced Monday it is making more changes at its facilities in Iowa.

The Minnesota-based company says it will phase out production of various vehicles at its plant in Milford and transfer production to existing Polaris facilities in Alabama, Minnesota and California. The Milford location will turned into a storage/warehouse facility to support the nearby Spirit Lake Polaris plant, which will continue to manufacture Indian Motorcycle products.

A company spokesperson declined to do a recorded interview — but says there are approximately 330 people who work in Milford — and they will be given the opportunity to relocate to other Polaris facilities.

The company announced in January it was shutting down production of the Victory brand of motorcycles made in Spirit Lake so it could focus on Indian motorcycle production.