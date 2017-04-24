Records could fall at Grand Blue Mile

Records could be in jeopardy on Tuesday night when the Drake Relays begin with the Grand Blue Mile on the streets of downtown Des Moines. Clayton Murphy headlines the men’s field after winning bronze in the 800 at the Rio Olympics.

“He will face the 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 1500 meters Leo Manzano, the defending champion Chad Noell and more than 15 competitors who have run under four minutes for the mile”, said Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon. “It will likely be our deepest field in the history of the Grand Blue Mile.”

Shannon Rowbury is the American record holder in the 1500 and 5,000 meters and is one of top competitors in the women’s race.

The Grand Blue Mile also serves as the one mile road race national championship for USA Track and Field.