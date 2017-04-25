Iowa among stops announced for Paul McCartney’s tour

Paul McCartney is bringing his long list of hits to Iowa this summer.

The 74-year-old rock-n-roll hall-of-famer will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on July 21st. Tickets go on sale next Monday at 10 a.m. The former Beatle’s other tour stops announced today include Omaha, Chicago, and Wichita, Kansas.

McCartney has performed in Iowa two previous times. His show on October 27, 2005 in Des Moines was the first announced concert in the history of Wells Fargo Arena. McCartney also played at Jack Trice Stadium (then Cyclone Stadium) in Ames on July 18, 1990.