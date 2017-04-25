Reality TV star bonds out of jail after being charged in fatal accident

More information has been released about last night’s fatal accident in Buchanan County involving an eastern Iowa reality TV star.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department says a pickup driven by 35-year-old Christopher Soules of Arlington, rear-ended a farm tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch and Soules allegedly fled the scene and was later located by Buchanan County deputies.

Mosher was taken by Oelwein Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where he was pronounced dead. Soules was later located and arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He made a court appearance this morning and bonded out of jail.

Court documents show investigators found alcohol containers at the scene of the accident. Soules was made famous for television appearances on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars”.

By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein