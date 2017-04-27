Iowa high schools evaluated, ranked by US News & World Report

Decorah High School is the highest-ranking Iowa school in a national publication’s list of the nation’s “gold, silver and bronze medal” schools.

US News & World Report evaluated test scores and graduate rates from the nation’s 28,000 high schools. Decorah ranked first in Iowa and 847th on the national list. The other top ten high schools within Iowa were Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Linn-Mar, Ames, West Liberty, Cedar Rapids Washington, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee, Cedar Falls and Ankeny Centennial.

Here’s the link to the Iowa list.