Iowa Olympians highlight 1500 meter field at Drake Relays

Jenny Simpson has had a long and distinguished career but she admits winning bronze at the Rio Olympics has changed everything. The Webster City native will be part of tonight’s star studded field in the women’s 1500 meters at the Drake Relays.

“I can speak now from experience that it is more different than I thought it would be”, said Simpson. “This year is different. Have an Olympic medal under my belt is special and that is something few people get to experience.”

Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan will also be part of the field after running in the 5,000 meters at the Rio Olympics. Houlihan is no stranger to Drake after a successful high school career at Sioux City East.

“It is always really exciting”, said Houlihan. “The first time I stepped on the track I was a lot more nervous. I have more experience running in front of big crowds so I am a lot more relaxed this time.”