Board of Regents elects West Des Moines man new president

The board that oversees the three state universities met by telephone today to select new leaders. Mike Richards of West Des Moines was elected the new president of the Iowa Board of Regents.

Regent Sherry Bates of Scranton made the nomination and it was seconded by Regent Rachael Johnson of Sioux City. Regent Larry McKibbon then moved that the board cast a unanimous ballot electing Richards president. That motion passed and Richards, who is a doctor, became the 22nd president of the organization.

Richards once led what is now the Unity Point Health System in Des Moines and is listed as vice chairman of the Wild Rose Casinos in Emmetsburg, Clinton and Jefferson on the company’s website. Richards is also currently managing partner of Quatro Composites, a manufacturing company

based in Orange City.

Pattie Cownie of Des Moines was elected president pro-tem. Previous board president Bruce Rastetter did not apply for another term. The previous president pro-tem, Katie Mullholand of Marion, did ask for another term, but was not nominated again by the governor.

Photos courtesy of the Iowa Board of Regents.