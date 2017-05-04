Iowans turn in record amount of unneeded prescription drugs

Iowans got rid of nearly six tons of old or unneeded pills and other leftover medications last Saturday.

That’s according to the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), which helped organize the “Prescription Drug Take Back Day.” ODCP director Steve Lukan says just over 11,700 pounds of drugs were disposed of at collection sites around the state.

“I think we’re right around 2,000 pounds heavier than the last high-water mark…so, a really big jump,” Lukan said. This was the 13th semiannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The medicines gathered last Saturday in Iowa topped the previous record amount of 9,335 pounds collected a year ago. Lukan says 44.8 tons of medicine have been disposed in Iowa over the course of the 13 one-day events, started in 2010.

“I think that gives people a minute to pause…and just shows you how many unused medications can be out there floating around,” Lukan said. The Drug Take Back Day events were launched to help prevent opioid and other prescription drug abuse, as well as protect the water supply – by keeping the unused pills from being flushed down the toilet or sent into landfills.