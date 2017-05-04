Judge denies bid to block three day wait for abortions

An Iowa judge has denied a request to block a new three-day waiting period for abortions from going into effect tomorrow.

Governor Terry Branstad is scheduled to sign a bill into law that will immediately require women seeking an abortion to be counseled about other options, be given the chance to see an ultrasound and then wait 72 hours before the abortion may be performed. The bill has an “immediate” effective date. It means that required waiting period goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa are appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court.