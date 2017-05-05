Regents release proposed tuition increase to make up budget cuts

The Board of Regents is proposing another increase in tuition to make up for state budget cuts.

The board approved a two percent increase in tuition at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa in December based on their previously adopted plan to raise tuition by that amount with a corresponding two percent increase in state funding.

But the Iowa Legislature cut funding in February by nearly $21 million and then again in April by nearly $10 million due to lagging state tax collections. The Regents are now proposing tacking on a $216 increase for undergraduate students at the three state schools to make up that difference.

They will meet Monday to discuss the tuition increase.