UI to review employment practices, starting in athletic department

Early this afternoon, University of Iowa officials announced university employment practices will be reviewed by an outside firm. The review will start in the Hawkeye Athletics Department.

The announcement comes after a jury awarded a former University of Iowa athletic administrator $1.4 million. Jane Meyer accused the university of discrimining against her because of her gender and sexual orientation. Meyer says she was demoted after complaining about the firing of her long-time partner, field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.

University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld now plans to hire an “independent firm” to review university employment practices covered by the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

Harreld’s statement indicates he’ll form a committee of “faculty, staff and students.” This new committee will review bids and hire the firm. Harreld’s statement also announces the review “will begin with the UI Athletics Department.”