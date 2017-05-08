Radio Iowa

Memorial in Council Bluffs will honor slain Pottatwattmie County deputy

The memorial to Deputy Mark Burbridge at the Pottatwattmie County Sheriff’s office.

Law officers from around the state will gather in southwest Iowa today to honor a fallen colleague.

A memorial service for Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge is today at 10:00 A.M. The service will take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs and is open to the public.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff says the 43-year-old Burbridge, was one of two deputies shot by 23-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty as he escaped the jail last Monday. Deputy Pat Morgan was also shot, and is expected to recover. Burbridge was a 12-year veteran of the department.

Correa-Carmenaty is expected to be brought back to Iowa today from Omaha, Nebraska, where he was caught after the shooting.


