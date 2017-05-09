Grassley says Comey no longer had public’s ‘trust and confidence’

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says fired FBI director James Comey took actions that “called into question” the “political independence” of the agency.

Grassley issued a written statement early this evening, shortly after the White House announced President Trump had terminated the FBI director.

Grassley said Comey’s “recent decisions on controversial matters have prompted concern from across the political spectrum.” Grassley specifically cited Comey’s “handling” of the investigation into how Hillary Clinton managed email when she was secretary of state.

Grassley said Comey had lost the “trust and confidence” of the public and that undermined the effectiveness of the FBI, according to Grassley.

Grassley also blasted Comey for failing to provide senators with information “that Comey himself pledged to provide.” Just before Comey was fired today, the FBI sent Grassley’s committee a letter correcting and clarifying some of the statements Comey made last week during testimony before the committee.

No other members of congress have released written statements on Comey’s firing.