Des Moines man hit by stray bullet dies

A young man, who Des Moines Police say was struck by a stray bullet, has died.

The man is identified as 23-year-old Choice Elliston of Des Moines. He died at a hospital this morning after being shot in the head around 2 p.m. Tuesday. No one has been arrested. Police say Elliston was in a car and was likely hit by an “errant” bullet in an exchange of gunfire between two other vehicles.

The shooting happened near an elementary school on Des Moines’ northwest side. It’s Des Moines’ 14th homicide this year.