17-year-old charged with shooting another teen in Davenport

Davenport Police have made an arrest in a shooting death.

Seventeen-year-old Akeim Hill of Davenport was shot twice a little before noon on Friday and later died at a Davenport hospital. Police have now arrested 17-year-old James McKay Bailey, Jr. of Davenport. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Police say Hill, Bailey and another person, said to be Bailey’s accomplice, got into a fight at a car parked in the central city. Hill was found wounded in the car. Police are looking for Bailey’s accomplice.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts in Davenport)