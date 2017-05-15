Teen rescued after being pulled into Cedar River in Cedar Falls

An 18-year-old woman survived a frightful fall into the Cedar River on Sunday afternoon.

Cedar Falls firefighters and police rescued Chloe Adams of Waterloo after she slipped into the churning water beneath the Ice House dam. Adams was pulled under by the swift currents in the tail waters of the dam.

A Cedar Falls police officer climbed onto the dam and threw a rescue disk attached to a rope to Adams. Once firefighters and paramedics arrived, Adams was pulled onto a concrete pier, fitted with a life vest, lifted to the walkway atop the dam and from there to dry land.

Adams is expected to survive.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)