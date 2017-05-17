Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Former northwest Iowa teacher given 10 years for sexual exploitation of students

Former northwest Iowa teacher given 10 years for sexual exploitation of students

By

John Tietsort

A former substitute teacher in northwest Iowa is going to prison for having sexual relationships with students.

Thirty-three-year-old John Tietsort was arrested last August. Investigators said Tietsort had improper relationships with female students while he was substitute teaching at Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove High School and at Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto High School.

Tietsort pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page