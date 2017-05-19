Radio Iowa

Man admits to killing central Iowa police officers, sentenced to life in prison

The man accused of killing two Des Moines-area police officers last year has admitted to the shootings.

Scott Michael Greene, at a court hearing this morning , withdrew a not guilty plea submitted back in December. The 46-year-old Greene, who is from Urbandale,  then pleaded guilty to the November 2, 2016 ambush-style shooting deaths of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sergeant Tony Beminio.

A trial had been scheduled for this September in Dubuque County. Greene was sentenced today to life in prison.


