California company reaches agreement to buy Farner-Bocken in Carroll

San Francisco-based Core-Mark Holding Company announced they have entered into an agreement to acquire all of the assets of Carroll’s Farner-Bocken Company for $190 million.

Farner-Bocken Chairman, John Norgaard says, “After a careful evaluation of potential partners to preserve the Farner-Bocken Company legacy, Core-Mark emerged as the obvious choice.”

Third-generation-owned Farner-Bocken is a landmark Carroll company founded in 1939. Their more than 1,000 employees provide foodservice and fresh supplies to nearly 6,000 customers in 14 Midwestern states.A timeline for the acquisition has not yet been released.

(Reporting by Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)