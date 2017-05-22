Waterloo man arrested after allegedly shooting at police officer

A Waterloo police officer dodged a bullet Sunday night.

A man allegedly shot at an officer who was investigating gunfire Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The incident began about 11:20 p.m. when police were called to the 700 block of West Parker Street after residents heard gunshots.

One of the officers noticed a suspicious person in the 900 block of Parker. When the officer went to investigate further, the suspect fired at the officer, according to police.

The shot missed. The officer didn’t return fire, according to officials. Miquelle Depree Miller, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, interference, assault on a peace officer and carrying weapons.

Officers also seized a pistol that was found in the backyard of a house about two blocks to the north on Brees Street.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)