Court workers getting Friday off without pay in budget cutting measure

Those who work in the state court system are going to get an extra day off this holiday weekend without pay.

The Iowa Judicial Branch announced today that all offices, including clerk of district court offices, the office of the clerk of the supreme court, and juvenile court services offices, will be closed Friday (May 26) to help make up for the cuts in the budget.

The news release says the 1,446 court personnel will be required to take unpaid leave on Friday, but judges and magistrates will still work. The day off is expected to save $364,573.

The release says the court operations budget was $5 million less than the amount needed to maintain the same level of service as in Fiscal Year 2016, and there was an additional $3 million cut from the Fiscal Year 2017 operating budget.