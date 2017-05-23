Iowa’s Jake Adams is B1G Player of the Year

Iowa junior Jake Adams is the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year. Adams is a rare combination of average and power. He finished fourth in the conference with a .344 average and led the Big Ten in home runs and RBI. His 24 homers broke Iowa’s single season record.

“I knew I had the power but at this level I knew it was going to take a lot of good swings and I adjusted pretty well to the pitching”, said Adams. “I got fortunate enough to get 24 and it has been a great experience.”

His numbers also show how far the Iowa program has progressed. Four years ago the Hawkeyes, as a team, hit two home runs. Iowa coach Rick Heller says Adams is a professional level hitter already.

“I have seen him grow from a guy that was more of a dead pull guy coming in to a guy that now hits home runs to right field and center field”, said Heller. “He adjusts with two strikes, is selective at the plate and does all the things a great hitter does.”

The Hawkeyes are 34-19 and open the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night in Bloomington, Indiana against fourth seeded Maryland.