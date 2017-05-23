Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Sports / Iowa’s Jake Adams is B1G Player of the Year

Iowa’s Jake Adams is B1G Player of the Year

By

Jake Adams

Iowa junior Jake Adams is the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year. Adams is a rare combination of average and power. He finished fourth in the conference with a .344 average and led the Big Ten in home runs and RBI. His 24 homers broke Iowa’s single season record.

“I knew I had the power but at this level I knew it was going to take a lot of good swings and I adjusted pretty well to the pitching”, said Adams. “I got fortunate enough to get 24 and it has been a great experience.”

His numbers also show how far the Iowa program has progressed. Four years ago the Hawkeyes, as a team, hit two home runs. Iowa coach Rick Heller says Adams is a professional level hitter already.

“I have seen him grow from a guy that was more of a dead pull guy coming in to a guy that now hits home runs to right field and center field”, said Heller. “He adjusts with two strikes, is selective at the plate and does all the things a great hitter does.”

The Hawkeyes are 34-19 and open the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night in Bloomington, Indiana against fourth seeded Maryland.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page