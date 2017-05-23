Senator Grassley reacts to terror bombing in England

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says last night’s terrorist attack in England that killed at least 22 people and injured around 60 has cast a “somber” mood over this morning’s work at the U.S. Capitol. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the bombing in Manchester at a concert featuring American pop star Ariana Grande.

“What was supposed to be a joyous occasion was ruined by hate,” Grassley says. “Attacks like these remind us that the war on terror is a multi-generational battle and one that is about nothing less than humanity’s values.”

It’s believed a man carried the explosives into the 21,000-seat arena and detonated the bomb, killing himself in the blast in a large foyer following the concert’s final song. Grassley says, “These sorts of cowardly attacks on innocent civilians, many of whom were children, are an ever-present threat in this modern age.”

The apparent bomber may not have acted alone as police are holding a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack. “I plan on being briefed further on the matter as the situation develops and we learn more,” Grassley says. “Today, Barbara and I are praying for the recovery of those who survived and for the families and friends of those whose lives were lost.” It’s the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings which claimed 52 lives and injured more than 700.