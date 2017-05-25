Last minute camping spots will be hard to get this weekend

If you are thinking of camping this Memorial Day weekend, but haven’t reserved a spot at a state park yet, finding one could be tough.

Iowa DNR spokesperson Julie Sparks. “The best thing I can say is for people to go in and look on our reservation site. If they’ve got a favorite park and want to check it out, you’ll be able to tell right away if there are spots available,” Sparks says. If you do find a site — it’s likely you won’t have electricity.

“Nearly all of the sites that are left open are non-electric sites, our standard non-electric sites. When our window for the holidays open, people are right on it and get those electric sites reserved as soon as they can,” Sparks says. The window she refers too is a three-month lead time when you can start reserving a site for each holiday. Not every site is reserved ahead of time.

She says there are 25 percent or more of the campsites in each park that are walk-in status, that you can try to get. “However, on a special holiday weekend like this, people are coming in a day or two early.” The weather has been cool this year, but the forecast calls for some warmer weather. Sparks says those who have reserved site way ahead of time adjust to the conditions.

“Iowans are tough and they are willing to brave those cooler temperatures,” Sparks says. Iowa has more than 4,700 state park campsites.