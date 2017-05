The University of Iowa baseball team’s Big Ten Tournament opener against Maryland has been postponed because of the tournament’s predetermined 10 p.m. (ET) curfew.

The Hawkeyes will face the Terrapins at 12:30 p.m. (CT) at Bart Kaufman Field. The game will televised on BTN.

The loser of the Iowa-Maryland game will play a doubleheader, facing Purdue at 4 p.m.