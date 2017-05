The Iowa State Patrol has provided an update on a couple cases of “excessive speed” on interstates.

Troopers say a driver who was clocked at 144 miles-an-hour on I-80 in eastern Iowa earlier this month was issued a $560 ticket. That incident occurred at 3 in the morning north of Stockton.

This past weekend, another motorist was clocked at 124 miles-an-hour on I-29 in western Iowa and was handed a ticket of $424.

The driver told the trooper they were running late for a graduation party.